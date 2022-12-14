JUST IN
Japan Nikkei rebounds 0.7%
Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.45%

Capital Market 

Nifty Realty index closed up 1.45% at 452.45 today. The index is down 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Phoenix Mills Ltd gained 2.18%, Godrej Properties Ltd rose 1.85% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 1.78%.

The Nifty Realty index is down 11.00% over last one year compared to the 7.71% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 1.25% and Nifty IT index added 1.15% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.28% to close at 18660.3 while the SENSEX added 0.23% to close at 62677.91 today.

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 16:00 IST

