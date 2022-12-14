Benchmarks turn rangebound; European markets decline

The key equity benchmarks traded in a narrow range in afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 18,650 mark. Metal, IT, realty and PSU bank stocks outperformed while FMCG shares lagged behind.

At 13:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 202.28 points or 0.32% to 62,735.58. The Nifty 50 index added 65.55 points or 0.35% to 18,673.55.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.63% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.73%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,066 shares rose and 1,376 shares fell. A total of 147 shares were unchanged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

UltraTech Cement shed 0.04%. The company announced the commissioning of 1.9 mtpa greenfield clinker backed grinding capacity at Pali Cement Works, Rajasthan. The company along with its subsidiary now has 16.25 mtpa cement capacity in Rajasthan spread over 5 separate plant locations. The company's total cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 121.35 mtpa.

HDFC Bank rose 0.68%. The private lender on Wednesday announced that it will acquire 7.75% stake in a fintech start-up, Mintoak Innovations (Mintoak) for a total cash consideration of Rs 31.14 crore. Post transaction, HDFC Bank will hold 7.75% stake of the total share capital of Mintoak on a fully diluted basis. The acquisition is likely to be completed by 31 January 2023.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) shed 0.24%. The auto major on Wednesday said that its investment of Rs 10,000 crore for setting up an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant in Pune has been approved under the Maharashtra Government's industrial promotion scheme.

Bank of Baroda declined 0.21%. The bank said that its board has approved the divestment of its majority shareholding in the Nainital Bank. The board of the Mumbai-based bank has authorized issuance of an advertisement inviting expressions of interest (EOI) through a preliminary information memorandum (PIM) from interested parties (IPs). The government backed lender currently holds 98.57% of the total equity share capital of Nainital Bank.

Axis Bank declined 0.29%. The private lender on Tuesday announced that its board has approved raising Rs 12,000 crore through allotment of non-convertible bonds at a coupon rate of 7.88% p.a. payable annually, on a private placement basis.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) rose 0.62%. The company's board will meet on 20 December 2022 to consider a proposal on investment in major projects.

Global markets:

Markets in Europe declined while Asian stocks advanced across the board on Wednesday, after stocks on Wall Street saw a second day of gains on an inflation print that came in cooler than expected.

Global markets rallied Tuesday after the latest U.S. inflation showed that consumer prices rose less than expected in November, signalling that inflationary pressures could be starting to ease.

The consumer price index, which measures a wide basket of goods and services, rose just 0.1% from the previous month, and increased 7.1% from a year ago, data from the Labor Department showed.

The U.S. Federal Reserve concludes its last meeting of 2022 on Wednesday and economists widely expect the central bank to raise rates by half a percentage point. Chair Jerome Powell will also speak Wednesday, giving further clues about what's coming from the Fed in 2023. Thursday will also see monetary policy decisions from the Bank of England, European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank.

Sentiment at Japan's large manufacturers worsened in the fourth quarter, according to the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan business sentiment survey. The headline index for large manufacturers' sentiment came in at 7, a decline from the previous quarter's reading of 8. The index for small manufacturing slightly improved to -2 in the fourth quarter from -4 in the previous quarter.

US stocks rose for a second day on Tuesday, fueled by a cooler-than-anticipated inflation report.

