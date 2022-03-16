Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 3.64%, NIFTY jumps 1.87%

Nifty Realty index closed up 3.64% at 437.05 today. The index is down 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd gained 5.40%, DLF Ltd jumped 4.21% and Oberoi Realty Ltd rose 4.15%.

The Nifty Realty index is up 26.00% over last one year compared to the 13.85% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 2.63% and Nifty Commodities index added 2.47% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.87% to close at 16975.35 while the SENSEX added 1.86% to close at 56816.65 today.

