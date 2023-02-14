JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Zota Health Care reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.23 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Raaj Medisafe India standalone net profit rises 15.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 6.23% to Rs 9.55 crore

Net profit of Raaj Medisafe India rose 15.96% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.23% to Rs 9.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.558.99 6 OPM %16.7516.46 -PBDT1.291.32 -2 PBT1.101.13 -3 NP1.090.94 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU