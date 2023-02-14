Raaj Medisafe India standalone net profit rises 15.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.23% to Rs 9.55 croreNet profit of Raaj Medisafe India rose 15.96% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.23% to Rs 9.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.558.99 6 OPM %16.7516.46 -PBDT1.291.32 -2 PBT1.101.13 -3 NP1.090.94 16
