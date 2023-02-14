JUST IN
Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital standalone net profit rises 111.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.05% to Rs 7.59 crore

Net profit of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital rose 111.11% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.05% to Rs 7.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.596.96 9 OPM %10.418.91 -PBDT0.670.48 40 PBT0.380.18 111 NP0.380.18 111

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:35 IST

