Autoriders International standalone net profit rises 12.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Autoriders International rose 12.89% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 55.16% to Rs 17.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.17.1311.0426.9132.254.093.332.191.942.191.94

