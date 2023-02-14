JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Zota Health Care reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.23 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Autoriders International standalone net profit rises 12.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 55.16% to Rs 17.13 crore

Net profit of Autoriders International rose 12.89% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 55.16% to Rs 17.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.1311.04 55 OPM %26.9132.25 -PBDT4.093.33 23 PBT2.191.94 13 NP2.191.94 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU