India's Active Covid-19 Caseload Dips Near 3% Of Total Active Cases

India has reported more daily recoveries than the daily new cases during the past 24 hours. The trend of more daily recoveries than the daily cases has led to a continuous contraction of India's Active Caseload which presently stands at 3,08,751 today. While 25,152 persons in were found to be COVID positive in the country in the past 24 hours, 29,885 new recoveries were registered during the same period. The daily active cases have been following a steadily declining trend.

This has led to a net decline of 5,080 cases from the total Active Caseload in the last 24 hours. The declining active cases have ensured that the active cases per million population in India (223) are amongst the lowest in the world. India has achieved another landmark milestone in its fight against the global pandemic. The cumulative testing has crossed 16 Crores.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)