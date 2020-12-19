India's Active Covid-19 Caseload Dips Near 3% Of Total Active Cases

India has reported more daily recoveries than the daily new cases during the past 24 hours. The trend of more daily recoveries than the daily cases has led to a continuous contraction of India's Active Caseload which presently stands at 3,08,751 today. While 25,152 persons in were found to be COVID positive in the country in the past 24 hours, 29,885 new recoveries were registered during the same period. The daily active cases have been following a steadily declining trend.
This has led to a net decline of 5,080 cases from the total Active Caseload in the last 24 hours. The declining active cases have ensured that the active cases per million population in India (223) are amongst the lowest in the world. India has achieved another landmark milestone in its fight against the global pandemic. The cumulative testing has crossed 16 Crores.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU