Domestic Coffee Output Estimated To See 15% Spurt

India's coffee production for the 2020-21 season starting October is estimated to rebound as the Coffee Board is projecting a crop size of 3.42 lakh tonnes (lt), according to latest data update. This marks a 15% surge over the final crop size of 2.98 lt in 2019-20 season which was the lowest crop in a decade.

Bulk of this spurt is because of a large jump in output in leading producing state of Karnataka. Coffee output in the state is estimated to go up by around 19% to 2.42 lakh tonnes.

