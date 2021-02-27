Rajapalayam Mills to open rights issue on 15 Mar

-
Rajapalayam Mills announced that the e Rights Issue Committee of the Company has, at its meeting held on 27 February 2021, inter alia, approved -
The issue of 12,29,360 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs.569/- per Equity Share (including premium of Rs. 559/- per Equity Share) for an amount aggregating up to Rs. 69.95 crore to all the existing equity shareholders of the Company on a rights basis (Rights Issue).
Schedule for rights issue
Issue Opening Date - Monday, 15 March 2021 Last date for On Market Renunciation of the Rights Entitlements - Wednesday, 24 March 2021 Issue Closing Date - Tuesday, 30 March 2021
