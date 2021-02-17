Rajesh Exports bags export order worth Rs 1352 crore

-
Rajesh Exports has bagged a first major prestigious order post COVID worth Rs 1352 crore of designer range of gold jewellery from Germany. The order is to be completed by 31 March 2021.
This is the first major order accepted by the Company after the outhreak of Pandemic.
Till recently international passenger flights were not operating normally due to which there was a constraint in shipping the goods (The goods are shipped through international passenger flights as valuable cargo), due to which it was not viable to accept orders. Now since the international flights have achieved near normalcy, the Company has started accepting orders and the Company is confident that it will be able to reach it's pre-covid revenues and profitability in the coming quarters and would also be in a position to post impressive growth owing to the remaining pent up demand of the last three quarters.
