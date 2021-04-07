Rajesh Exports secures its first major export order post Covid

-
-
Worth Rs 745 croreRajesh Exports has bagged a first major prestigious order post covid worth Rs. 745 crore of designer range of gold jewellery from Germany. The said order is to be completed by July, 2021.
Company will be executing the order from its own manufacturing facilities, which are the world's largest gold manufacturing facilities. These facilities have processing capacity of 250 tons of jewellery and gold products per annum. Company is confident of executing this order well within the time frame on the back of its expertise, skilled craftsmen, artisans & its exceptionally strong backward integrated infrastructure.
