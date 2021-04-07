GRM FoodKraft partners with Walmart for domestic market

-
GRM Overseas announced that its subsidiary GRM Foodkraft (hereinafter referred to as GRM or the Company) has entered into an agreement with Walmart to place its Products in Walmart stores.
Starting April 2021 its Products will be available in Walmart stores across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.
In addition, the partnership with Walmart will further strengthen GRM presence in domestic market and is expected to drive the top line growth and market share in the coming years.
This is an important breakthrough for GRM since Walmart has very stringent pre-qualification requirements for approval of its suppliers / vendors for purchasing any Products.
In order to get vendor approval from Walmart, the Products must demonstrate the requisite quality and safety standard and must be in compliance with domestic requirements and regulations.
