Rajesh Rai takes over as Chairman and MD of ITI

Business Standard

Capital Market 

The Government of India has appointed Rajesh Rai to the post of Chairman and Managing Director of ITI for a period of five years with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post i.e. 21st February 2023, till the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 12:45 IST

