Rajesh Rai takes over as Chairman and MD of ITI

-
ALSO READ
ITI spurts on appointing Rajesh Rai as chairman & MD
Macrotech Developers gains about 9% in four days
JM Financial announces change in company secretary
Karnataka Bank raises term deposit interest rates
Opening This Fall: Amaya, a hidden private sanctuary near Kasauli responsibly designed for refined, thoughtful travel
-
The Government of India has appointed Rajesh Rai to the post of Chairman and Managing Director of ITI for a period of five years with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post i.e. 21st February 2023, till the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU