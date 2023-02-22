State Bank of India raises Rs 4544 cr via AT 1 Bonds

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

State Bank of India has successfully raised Rs. 4,544 crore Non-Convertible, Taxable, Perpetual, Subordinated, Unsecured, Fully Paid Up Basel III compliant AT 1 Bonds at a coupon of 8.20% p.a.

The allotment took place on 21 February 2023 on a private placement basis. The Bonds are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 10:57 IST

