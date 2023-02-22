State Bank of India raises Rs 4544 cr via AT 1 Bonds

State Bank of India has successfully raised Rs. 4,544 crore Non-Convertible, Taxable, Perpetual, Subordinated, Unsecured, Fully Paid Up Basel III compliant AT 1 Bonds at a coupon of 8.20% p.a.

The allotment took place on 21 February 2023 on a private placement basis. The Bonds are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)