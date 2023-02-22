RattanIndia's Revolt Motors announces cutting edge features of its new RV400

RattanIndia's Revolt Motors today announced the cutting edge features of its new RV400. The new RV400 comes power packed with state-of-the-art hi-tech features including mobile based key-less operations and voice control to operate the bike through My Revolt App. In the new RV400 customers will be able to use voice commands or swipe on their mobile phones to lock, unlock, start, stop and find their bikes. In essence, the mobile phone becomes the default key to operate the bike.

These features will also be made available to existing Revolt customers by upgrading their systems. Revolt is working to further introduce cutting edge features in its AI powered electric bikes. In addition MyRevolt App, offers connectivity features such as bike locator/Geo fencing, customised sounds that you can change with just a tap on the screen, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data on your rides and KMs done.

The new RV400 is open to bookings for Rs, 2,499 starting 22 February 2023 for bikes slated to be delivered by 31 March. Revolt has online booking system and customers can register for bookings on its website www.revoltmotors.com. Company has come up with innovative My Revolt Plan (MRP) to democratise ownership of Revolt bikes at Rs. 5,715 per month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)