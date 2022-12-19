Rajnish Wellness opens two franchisees of its brand 'Dava Discount'

Rajnish Wellness has initiated Exclusive Dava Discount Franchisee and also discount of Flat 25% on all branded medicine all over India with home delivery.

The company has opened new 2 franchisees of its brand Dava Discount in Ulhasnagar, Thane - 421 001 and Hoogly, West Bengal - 712 136 respectively.

