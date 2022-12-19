Glenmark receives ANDA approval for Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules

Glenmark's Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg, will be distributed in the U.
S. by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA.
According to IQVIA™ sales data for the 12-month period ending October 2022, the Cardene Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately $10.9 million.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU