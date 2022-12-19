JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM Â» Companies Â» News

Bharti Airtel launches 5G services in Shimla
Business Standard

Glenmark receives ANDA approval for Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules

Capital Market 

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg, the generic version of Cardene1 Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg, of Chiesi USA, Inc.

Glenmark's Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg, will be distributed in the U.

S. by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA.

According to IQVIA™ sales data for the 12-month period ending October 2022, the Cardene Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately $10.9 million.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 13:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU