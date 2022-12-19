Glenmark receives ANDA approval for Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg, the generic version of Cardene1 Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg, of Chiesi USA, Inc.

Glenmark's Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg, will be distributed in the U.

S. by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA.

According to IQVIA™ sales data for the 12-month period ending October 2022, the Cardene Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately $10.9 million.

