Board of Tasty Bite Eatables approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 19 December 2022

The Board of Tasty Bite Eatables at its meeting held on 19 December 2022 has approved the resignation of Ashok Vasudevan as Chairperson and Non-Executive - Non Independent Director with effect from 19 December 2022. The Board has also appointed Pradeep Poddar as an Additional Director (Non Executive and Independent) and Chairperson of the Board with effect from 20 December 2022.

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 15:17 IST

