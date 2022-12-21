Rajnish Wellness spurts on approval to set up biz centres at +500 railway stns

Rajnish Wellness gained 3.81% to Rs 30 after the company received an in-principle approval from Eastern Railway (ER) for setting up of business centres at more than 500 stations across Tier I, II and III cities.

Eastern Railway has evaluated the submitted unsolicited proposal by Rajnish Wellness for 'developing business centre at various stations of Eastern Railway through entrepreneurship development program' and the competent Railway authority has accorded an in principle approval to the submitted unsolicited proposal. The company has already submitted detailed project report (DPR), containing the earning plan which includes technical and financial details.

As per the unsolicited proposal, the Kolkata headquartered eastern railway will offer a pre defined space to Rajnish Wellness for carrying out various business activities including distribution of medicines under its signature franchisee model on upto 500 railways stations of Eastern Railways. With implementation of this project, the revenues and profitability will increase multi fold, said the company.

According to Rajnish Kumar Singh, managing director, The company has chalked out huge expansion for its division 'Dava Discount' franchisee outlets. Rajnish Wellness has initiated exclusive Dava Discount brand and works on franchisee model and offers a discount of flat 25% on all branded medicine all over India with home delivery. The company has reached a figure of more than 80 franchisee outlets at various locations within Mumbai.

Rajnish Wellness started as a small teleshopping venture with the name - Quick Service (QS) Advertising - in the year 2009 and has grown into an ayurvedic wellness brand. Its product portfolio covers ayurvedic ethical medicines, personal care products, medicinal sexual enhancement products available across the medical counters.

Rajnish Wellness reported net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in Q2 September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in Q2 September 2021. Net sales rose 11.96% to Rs 6.74 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

