Glenmark gains on launching first 3-drug FDC for type-2 diabetes in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 2.86% to Rs 420.90 after the company announced the launch of first triple fixed-dose combination Teneligliptin with Pioglitazone and Metformin in India.

Teneligliptin is a widely used DPP4 inhibitor (dipeptidyl peptidase 4 inhibitor). This FDC has been launched under the brand name Zita-PioMet, and contains Teneligliptin (20 mg) + Pioglitazone (15 mg) + Metformin (500mg/1000mg) in a sustained release (SR) formulation.

This offers patients with type-2 diabetes the convenience of once daily dosing to improve their glycemic control and achieve the targeted HbA1c within 24 weeks.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending November 2022, the market for oral anti-diabetic drugs in India is estimated to be Rs 11,877 crore with an annual growth of 6.3% against the corresponding period last year (MAT November 2021).

As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the prevalence of diabetes in India is expected to increase to 125 million by 2045, 77% of which would have uncontrolled diabetes.

Alok Malik, EVP & business head ‐ India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, Type-2 diabetes patients in India often face issues of beta cell dysfunction along with insulin resistance. In fact, the prevalence of high insulin resistance in India is 38% compared to the global incidence of 15%ii.

Being a leader in diabetes therapy in the country, we are proud to introduce Zita‐PioMet, India's first triple fixed dose combination for high insulin‐resistant type 2 diabetes. The innovative, effective, and affordable drug will help improve the glycemic control among adult patients with high HbA1c.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global pharmaceutical company with a presence across specialty, generics, and OTC businesses.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 1.1% to Rs 260.44 crore on a 6% increase in net sales to Rs 3,312.49 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

