Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 24.39 points or 0.7% at 3516.72 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 3.15%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.12%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.86%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.46%),DLF Ltd (up 0.44%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.26%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.2%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.13%).

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.26%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.03%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 73 or 0.12% at 61775.29.

The Nifty 50 index was up 14.2 points or 0.08% at 18399.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 127.98 points or 0.43% at 29724.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.07 points or 0.45% at 9194.17.

On BSE,2060 shares were trading in green, 789 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

