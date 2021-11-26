Ramco Cements receives Five Star award for two of its mines

-
ALSO READ
J K Cement hardens on upgrading Rajasthan unit clinker capacity
Sagar Cement commences grinding operations at cement plant in MP
Shree Cement to invest Rs 3500 cr in Rajasthan
Ultratech Cement gains on commissioning 1.2 mtpa cement capacity
UltraTech Cement commits to GCCA 2050 Cement and Concrete Industry Roadmap for Net Zero Concrete
-
At the 5th National Conclave on Mines & MineralsThe two mines of Ramco Cements viz. Melavenkateswarapuram Limestone Mine, RR Nagar and Pudupalayam & Periyangalur Limestone Mine, Ariyalur were conferred the FIVE STAR award during the 5th National Conclave on Mines & Minerals.
1029 mines across the country had filed online self-assessment and were validated for FIVE STAR category award by Indian Bureau of Mines for the year 2019-20. Of this only 40 mines (various metals and minerals) were given FIVE STAR award.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU