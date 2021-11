Ramco Cements receives Five Star award for two of its mines

At the 5th National Conclave on Mines & Minerals

The two mines of Ramco Cements viz. Melavenkateswarapuram Limestone Mine, RR Nagar and Pudupalayam & Periyangalur Limestone Mine, Ariyalur were conferred the FIVE STAR award during the 5th National Conclave on Mines & Minerals.

1029 mines across the country had filed online self-assessment and were validated for FIVE STAR category award by Indian Bureau of Mines for the year 2019-20. Of this only 40 mines (various metals and minerals) were given FIVE STAR award.

