Godrej Properties acquires 16 acres of land in Bengaluru

Godrej Properties today announced that it has purchased a land measuring approximately 16 acres at a strategically located and fastest developing micro-market of Sarjapur, (Bengaluru) to develop a mid-income project.

The project is estimated to have a developable potential of approximately 1.5 million square feet saleable area comprising primarily of residential apartments of various configurations.

Sarjapur is one of the most preferred residential locations in Bengaluru and also has excellent connectivity to the IT/ITES belt at Bellandur on Outer Ring Road and several key hubs of the city. The site is strategically located close to the Sarjapur main road and offers an extremely well-developed social and civic infrastructure with multiple schools, hospitals, retail, residential, and commercial spaces in close proximity.

