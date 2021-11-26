Vakrangee ties-up with Choice Equity Broking to offer online stock trading services

Across its physical network and digital app

Vakrangee has tied-up with Choice Equity Broking to offer complete online trading services across its platform (physical network & digital app).

This tie-up will provide a complete bouquet of financial solutions to the customers across the country. The collaboration will provide the partner with an access to the huge client base & Network that Vakrangee has, helping it tap the untapped market & diversify its base.

Vakrangee through its Nextgen Kendras and BharatEasy Mobile Super app will now be able to provide wide range of Online trading services in remote areas of the country. With 70% of Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra outlets in Tier-5 and 6 towns. Also, Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras exclusively offer a comprehensive range of products and services across banking, insurance, ATM, assisted e-Commerce, e-Governance and logistics.

The Jiffy Trading App by Choice Equity provides key services such as Equity Trading, Derivatives Trading, Currency as well as Commodity Trading. The Highlights of Jiffy Trading App include Zero Account Opening fees, Instant Paperless Account Opening, Free Technical & Fundamental Research by Experts as well as Dedicated Relationship manager.

