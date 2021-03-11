Ramco Systems goes live at Nigerian aerospace company - Caverton Helicopters

Ramco Systems announced that it has gone live at Caverton Helicopters , a Nigerian aerospace company serving the Nigerian and West African offshore oil and gas industry and other business sectors, with its Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.8, thereby integrating and digitally transforming Caverton Helicopters' business processes.
With modules for Engineering & CAMO, Maintenance, Supply Chain Management, Safety, Compliance & Quality, Flight Operations, MRO Sales, Employee Master and Basic Finance, Ramco Aviation Suite V5.8 enables Caverton Helicopters with solutions to track transactions and execute work packages, online visibility of Aircraft Utilization, generate flight contract billing, track employee certification and skills, track procurement transaction from Material requisition to Goods Receipt, Material Demand Planning for effective planning and provide a centralized hub for CAMO to review and verify the compliance and configuration of aircrafts and components.
Seamlessly integrated with Caverton's Finance legacy application for touch points of Supplier Master, Exchange Rate and GL Posting.
The provision of accurate data will eliminate the risk of release of aircraft that are not airworthy.
