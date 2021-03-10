PG Electroplast acquires industrial land for capacity expansion

PG Electroplast has entered into an agreement to acquire/purchase all leasehold interests and rights to an industrial land/plot measuring 10 acres adjacent to the Company's manufacturing facility situated at Supa Parner MIDC, Dist.

Ahmednagar, Maharashtra at a tentative cost of Rs. 9.5 crore. This land acquisition is initiating the next phase of capital expenditure for the Company.

The industrial land acquired will be used to expand existing facility into a 20 acre integrated manufacturing campus and will enable the Company to significantly improve both its capabilities and capacities for manufacturing Air Conditioners and other appliances.

