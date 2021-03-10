PG Electroplast acquires industrial land for capacity expansion

-
ALSO READ
PG Electroplast commences commercial production at new unit in Ahmednagar
CG Power & Industrial Solutions inaugurates state-of-the-art facility at Ahmednagar
CG Power spurts on kicking off new facilty in Maharashtra
Fine Organic begins new facility at Patalganga
Bajaj Auto signs MoU with Govt. of Maharashtra to set up facility in Chakan, Maharashtra
-
PG Electroplast has entered into an agreement to acquire/purchase all leasehold interests and rights to an industrial land/plot measuring 10 acres adjacent to the Company's manufacturing facility situated at Supa Parner MIDC, Dist.
Ahmednagar, Maharashtra at a tentative cost of Rs. 9.5 crore. This land acquisition is initiating the next phase of capital expenditure for the Company.
The industrial land acquired will be used to expand existing facility into a 20 acre integrated manufacturing campus and will enable the Company to significantly improve both its capabilities and capacities for manufacturing Air Conditioners and other appliances.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU