Ramco Systems incorporates subsidiary in Japan

Ramco Systems announced that it has established a wholly-owned subsidiary in Japan to carry on the business operations in the region.

Ramco Software Japan has been established in Japan as a wholly owned subsidiary of the company and it is yet to commence its business operations.

On a consolidated basis, Ramco Systems recorded a 205.2% jump in net profit to Rs 18.13 crore on a 16.5% rise in net sales to Rs 171.38 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Ramco Systems is an enterprise software, offering cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in the area of HCM and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation.

Shares of Ramco Systems rose 0.86% to close at Rs 505.10 on Friday.

