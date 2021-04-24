Hester Biosciences launches range of herbal veterinary products

The drug maker will produce research-based herbal products for poultry, cattle, sheep, goat and swine.

"Apart from allopathic health products, natural supplements are in demand by many animal health professionals, to help build immunity and improve the overall health of animals," the company said.

The company is formally integrating a new range of herbal products for livestock and poultry in our existing range of products to support the overall wellbeing of animals, and to supplement our existing product range.

In animal health, the products will be mainly targeting mastitis and production disorders, gastrointestinal tract diseases, reproductive disorders, ectoparasites and skin injuries.

In poultry, the company's research based products will improve farm profitability with herbal replacer for choline chloride, vitamin C and many other nutritional supplements.

In the light of the theme of WVD2021 which is, veterinarian response to the Covid-19 crisis, the company has joined hands with veterinarians and farmers by coming up with products that will not only help in fighting diseases in the animals, but will be effective in improving the health and surroundings of the animals.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 7.7% to Rs 12.87 crore on a 12.2% increase in net sales to Rs 56.89 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Hester Biosciences is engaged in manufacturing of poultry vaccines and large animal vaccines, and trading of poultry health products and large animal health products. Its segments include poultry division and large animal division.

Shares of Hester Biosciences fell 1.27% to close at Rs 2,133.70 on Friday.

