Ramkrishna Forgings starts commercial production of 7000T press from Jamshedpur plant

The company announced that it has started commercial production of 7000T press from its Plant-V, situated in Jamshedpur, with effect from 22 April 2021.

"This will enhance the production capacity of the company by 17000 tons per annum," the company said in a press release on Friday.

Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings fell 0.82% at Rs 509.20 on BSE.

Ramkrishna Forgings is a manufacturer of supplier of open and closed die forgings of carbon and alloy steel, micro alloy steel and stainless steel forgings. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit soared 549% to Rs 14.80 crore on a 41.8% rise in net sales to Rs 402.85 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

