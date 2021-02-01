Ramco Systems launches its Virtual Assistant CHIA on Signal and Telegram

Ramco Systems announced the availability of Ramco CHIA Chatbot (Virtual Assistant) on Signal and Telegram. With this, Ramco CHIA is now available on 12 leading social messaging platforms including WeChat, Microsoft Skype, Microsoft Teams, Web Chat, WhatsApp, Google Assistant, Facebook Messenger, Facebook Workplace, Line and Slack, thus reaching the user where he / she is.
Ramco CHIA is an Artificial Intelligence driven Virtual Assistant which uses Deep Learning and Natural Language Processing to simplify day-to-day HR transactions.
Initially assisting employees and managers in use cases such as attendance, reimbursement, cancellations, onboarding and medical insurance, Ramco CHIA now supports a multitude of new functionalities. Ramco CHIA can answer the queries of employees regarding compensation and bonuses, providing a breakdown of their pay out and informing them if they are eligible for fringe benefits.
In addition, Ramco CHIA now embeds actionable cards for form based transactions such as scheduling leave or filing reimbursement claims to be carried out using Microsoft Teams and other supported channels.
With Ramco's MailIT functionality and actionable cards, these transactions can also be carried out through email on Microsoft Outlook. Ramco CHIA can also integrate with a firm's CRM, enabling employees to update accounts using the chat bot. Employees can also utilize Ramco CHIA to track meetings when it is integrated with the Microsoft Outlook Calendar.
