Ramco Systems partners with Draken International

To implement its next-gen, Defense/ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) compliant Aviation SoftwareRamco Systems announced that it will implement its Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.9 at Draken International, a leading provider of tactical fighter aircraft for contract adversary air (ADAIR) services to the defense industry, across its global operations in both CONUS and OCONUS locations. Ramco Aviation Software will offer a one-stop solution for managing Draken's global operations as well as a scalable software platform that will support the company's rapid expansion plans.
Ramco's next-gen, Defense/ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) compliant Aviation Software, will offer Draken modules covering Maintenance, Supply Chain Management, Flight Operations, Safety & Quality, to help in managing diverse training fleet & defense operations seamlessly. The solution will provide a holistic overview of entire operations with its real-time dashboards and analytics, which will help Draken's tactical fighter aircrafts achieve a higher mission readiness rate.
In addition, with its digital enablers like state-of-the-art mobile apps, digital task cards, HUBs, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Dashboards, Ramco will also help Draken in its overall digital transformation journey, thus realizing paperless operations, improving process efficiencies, and reducing costs.
