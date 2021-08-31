Strides Pharma Science grants 42,500 stock options under ESOP

Strides Pharma Science has granted 42,500 stock options to eligible employees under the Strides ESOP Plan 2016 at Rs. 455.80 per option (exercise price).

The shares covered by such options are 42,500 equity shares.

The vesting period of these options is in a phased manner over a period of 3 years. The options are exercisable within a period of 12 months (exercisable in not more than two tranches) from the date of vesting.

