Ramkrishna Forgings begins commercial production

Ramkrishna Forgings announced that the company has completed the trial run of Hollow Spindle Line on 25 November 2020 and started its commercial production on 26 November 2020.
This will enhance the production capacity of the company by 10200 tons per annum.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 26 November 2020. Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings gained 4.9% to settle at Rs 408.95 yesterday.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 419.90 on 26 November 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 135.45 on 25 March 2020.
The company has equity capital of Rs 31.98 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10.
Ramkrishna Forgings is a manufacturer of supplier of open and closed die forgings of carbon and alloy steel, micro alloy steel and stainless steel forgings.
