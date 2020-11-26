Zenith Exports Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Alphageo (India) Ltd, Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, K.P. Energy Ltd and Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 November 2020.

Zenith Exports Ltd lost 6.87% to Rs 39.3 at 14:25 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 14 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 106 shares in the past one month.

Alphageo (India) Ltd crashed 5.17% to Rs 230.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 49390 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22801 shares in the past one month.

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 107.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34144 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28379 shares in the past one month.

K.P. Energy Ltd pared 4.99% to Rs 67.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 60 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 664 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd plummeted 4.97% to Rs 3.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

