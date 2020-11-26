GE Power India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Future Retail Ltd, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd and Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 November 2020.

Future Retail Ltd, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd and Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 November 2020.

GE Power India Ltd crashed 4.99% to Rs 286.6 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 57832 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58620 shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 86.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd lost 4.99% to Rs 99.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17065 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48515 shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd slipped 4.94% to Rs 8.66. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd fell 4.91% to Rs 270.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32740 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68679 shares in the past one month.

