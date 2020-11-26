Volumes jump at Siemens Ltd counter

-
Siemens Ltd witnessed volume of 73.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.56 lakh shares
Tube Investments of India Ltd, Sheela Foam Ltd, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 November 2020.
Siemens Ltd witnessed volume of 73.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.56 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.69% to Rs.1,510.05. Volumes stood at 5.69 lakh shares in the last session.
Tube Investments of India Ltd clocked volume of 25.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.37 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.29% to Rs.817.65. Volumes stood at 8.31 lakh shares in the last session.
Sheela Foam Ltd saw volume of 1.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15660 shares. The stock increased 9.75% to Rs.1,510.00. Volumes stood at 75243 shares in the last session.
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd registered volume of 46851 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8351 shares. The stock rose 0.56% to Rs.2,162.00. Volumes stood at 7277 shares in the last session.
Finolex Cables Ltd recorded volume of 12.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.48 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.07% to Rs.309.20. Volumes stood at 9.36 lakh shares in the last session.
