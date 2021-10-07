Ramkrishna Forgings soars after tieup with US firm for EV components

-
ALSO READ
Ramkrishna Forgings soars after bagging multi-year order from multinational tier-1 OEM
Ramkrishna Forgings starts commercial production of 7000T press from Jamshedpur plant
Ramkrishna Forgings rises for fourth day
Ramkrishna Forgings bags multi-year order from European OEM
Ramkrishna Forgings bags order worth 20 million euros
-
Ramkrishna Forgings gained 3.62% to Rs 1145.30 after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a US based technology partner for the development of Electric Vehicle Powertrain components for the Indian EV market.The signed MoU marks the foray in a big way for both the entities into the EV market in India. Ramkrishna Forgings said the the technology partner is a leading expert in magnetic engineering innovations. The US based company's expertise lies in efficiency enhancement which bestow a superior hallmark over its peers in the various industries they operate in.
Commenting on the MoU, Naresh Jalan, MD of Ramkrishna Forgings said, With a view to be the most preferred supplier to its customers, we continue to invest significantly in the R&D and technologies over the years and exhibited international quality standards. Having a wide range of processing technologies allows Ramkrishna Forgings to vastly expand its product offering in terms of complexities and designs, thereby acting as a one stop destination for its customers. Both the organizations have congruent goals, and each strive to be at the forefront of the EV revolution happening in India. The synergies between the organizations fit in exceedingly well. A superior technology has the potential to pave its way into the Indian EV Market riding on the back of a trusted manufacturing partner like Ramkrishna Forgings. We expect the EV adoption pace to be faster in 2W / 3W as compared to Passenger Vehicles and have aligned our EV strategy with this hypothesis. This association sees a significant potential to accelerate the Electrification of the Indian automotive market.
Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings hit a record high of Rs 1,187 in intraday today. The stock has climbed 263% from its 52-week low of Rs 315.15 posted on 14 October 2020.
Ramkrishna Forgings is a manufacturer of supplier of open and closed die forgings of carbon and alloy steel, micro alloy steel and stainless-steel forgings. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 24.69 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 29.48 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales during the quarter increased by 267.1% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 417.11 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU