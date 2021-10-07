Marico Ltd up for five straight sessions

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 564.6, up 0.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.92% in last one year as compared to a 50.72% gain in NIFTY and a 34.04% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

Marico Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 564.6, up 0.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.08% on the day, quoting at 17836.65. The Sensex is at 59832.54, up 1.09%. Marico Ltd has added around 0.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40167.45, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 566.25, up 0.07% on the day. Marico Ltd is up 51.92% in last one year as compared to a 50.72% gain in NIFTY and a 34.04% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 62.64 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

