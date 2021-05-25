Rapid Action, Coordination And Effective Communication Can Help Overcome Yaas Cyclone: Piyush Goyal

Mr Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, and Food & Public Distribution, GoI along with Mr Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, GoI and Mr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, GoI interacted with the industry associations and stakeholders to take stock of the preparedness and discuss probable impact of severe cyclonic storm 'Yaas'.

Addressing the virtual meeting on 'Preparedness for Cyclone Yaas', Mr Piyush Goyal said that we have already seen one cyclone in the recent past and we are prepared for Yaas cyclone as well. "We must ensure a complete zero casualty situation and the collective efforts of the governments and industry can make that happen. Together with rapid action, coordination, and effective communication we will overcome this one also," he added.

Mr Goyal further stated that the Indian Railways has already kept rescue and emergency equipment on standby mode to meet any challenges at strategic locations. Mr Goyal added that Oxygen Express and oxygen plants will continue to work. He said that the NDRF, coastguard, Indian Navy along with Engineering Taskforce of the Indian Army are also on standby mode to provide necessary rescue and relief operations. Mr Goyal also urged the industry to look after their local areas and the neighbourhood so that there is no damage to lives.

Mr Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, Govt of India assured all the stakeholders that there will be no dearth of supply of medical oxygen and that the steel industry will continue to supply life-saver medical oxygen to hospitals and health facilities. "The oil, gas and steel industry are also geared up and our companies are fully prepared to ensure continuous supply of petroleum products, other essential commodities, including medical oxygen for continued COVID-19 management," he added. Mr Pradhan also said that all stakeholders along the east coast, including the private and public sector, central and state govt. agencies have taken adequate measures and are fully prepared to minimise damages.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)