India Records Highest Ever FDI Inflow Of US$ 81.72 Billion In FY21

India has attracted highest ever total Foreign Direct Investment or FDI inflow of US$ 81.72 billion during the financial year 2020-21 and it is 10% higher as compared to the last financial year 2019-20 (US$ 74.39 billion). FDI equity inflow grew by 19% in the F. Y. 2020-21 (US$ 59.64 billion) compared to the previous year F. Y. 2019-20 (US$ 49.98 billion).

In terms of top investor countries, 'Singapore' is at the apex with 29%, followed by the U. S. A (23%) and Mauritius (9%) for the F. Y. 2020-21. 'Computer Software & Hardware' has emerged as the top sector during F. Y. 2020-21 with around 44% share of the total FDI Equity inflow followed by Construction (Infrastructure) Activities (13%) and Services Sector (8%) respectively.

