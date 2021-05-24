India Recorded Less Than 3 Lakh Daily New Covid-19 Cases For Eight Consecutive Days

-
ALSO READ
India's Active Covid-19 Caseload Falls Under 3%
India's Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Exceed 19 Crore, Fresh Daily Cases Continue To Be Under 3 Lakh Mark
India's Active Covid-19 Caseload Drops Under 3 Lakhs
India's New Daily Covid-19 Cases Fall To Seven Month Low
India's Active Covid-19 Caseload Dips To 2.14 Lakh
-
India's Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 11th consecutive day. A total of 3,02,544 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,37,28,011 today. The National Recovery Rate has grown further to touch 88.69%.
India has recorded less than 3 lakh Daily New Cases for eight consecutive days now. The gap between Daily New Cases and Daily Recovered Cases has reduced to 80,229 today. A total of 2,22,315 Daily New Cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten States reported 81.08% of the new cases in last 24 hours.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU