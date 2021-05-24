India Recorded Less Than 3 Lakh Daily New Covid-19 Cases For Eight Consecutive Days

India's Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 11th consecutive day. A total of 3,02,544 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,37,28,011 today. The National Recovery Rate has grown further to touch 88.69%.

India has recorded less than 3 lakh Daily New Cases for eight consecutive days now. The gap between Daily New Cases and Daily Recovered Cases has reduced to 80,229 today. A total of 2,22,315 Daily New Cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten States reported 81.08% of the new cases in last 24 hours.

