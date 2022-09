Sonata Software named a member of Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications

Sonata Software has once again been named a member of the prestigious Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications, for 2022/2023 .

Membership in this elite group is based on all round performance -that rank Sonata in the top echelon of the Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

