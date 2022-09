KNR Construction subsidiary to receive bonus for early completion of project

KNR Constructions announced that the bonus claim submitted by M/s KNR Tirumala Infra, subsidiary of the Company has been approved by the competent authority i.e, NHAI and received an amount of Rs. 8,12,95,643/- inclusive of taxes for early completion of project by 52 days.

The bonus amount will be accounted in books of accounts during the quarter ended 30 September 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)