Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd rises for third straight session

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 2450.35, up 3.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.46% in last one year as compared to a 5.71% jump in NIFTY and a 2.32% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2450.35, up 3.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 15775.3. The Sensex is at 52858.77, up 0.12%. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has gained around 2.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 19.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5313.05, up 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14195 shares today, compared to the daily average of 16453 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.79 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

