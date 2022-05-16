Black Box Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
-
Elgi Equipments Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd and IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 May 2022.
Black Box Ltd spiked 16.23% to Rs 193 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 20770 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1647 shares in the past one month.
Elgi Equipments Ltd surged 12.86% to Rs 290.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 92241 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62830 shares in the past one month.
Varroc Engineering Ltd soared 10.99% to Rs 371.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 52914 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.81 lakh shares in the past one month.
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd advanced 7.75% to Rs 225.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28691 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51611 shares in the past one month.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd spurt 7.56% to Rs 208.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 81302 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.
