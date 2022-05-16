RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Supriya Lifescience Ltd, Hindustan Composites Ltd, Saksoft Ltd and Tarmat Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 May 2022.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd spiked 15.49% to Rs 43.25 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Supriya Lifescience Ltd soared 15.41% to Rs 374.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 88946 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40108 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Composites Ltd surged 12.65% to Rs 293. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2144 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2031 shares in the past one month.

Saksoft Ltd added 11.72% to Rs 791.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1923 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1924 shares in the past one month.

Tarmat Ltd advanced 10.82% to Rs 59.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15964 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4055 shares in the past one month.

