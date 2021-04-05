Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd spurts 0.49%, gains for five straight sessions

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 2005.45, up 0.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 117.37% in last one year as compared to a 65.79% gain in NIFTY and a 155.38% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2005.45, up 0.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.95% on the day, quoting at 14576.8. The Sensex is at 48978.78, down 2.1%. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has added around 4.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4189.15, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26716 shares today, compared to the daily average of 52876 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 40 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

