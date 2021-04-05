United Drilling Tools Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bhartiya International Ltd, Gallantt Ispat Ltd, Gallantt Metal Ltd and Future Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 April 2021.

Bhartiya International Ltd, Gallantt Ispat Ltd, Gallantt Metal Ltd and Future Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 April 2021.

United Drilling Tools Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 332.75 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 14604 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2170 shares in the past one month.

Bhartiya International Ltd surged 13.59% to Rs 213.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4220 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19815 shares in the past one month.

Gallantt Ispat Ltd soared 13.52% to Rs 45.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75698 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3893 shares in the past one month.

Gallantt Metal Ltd added 8.28% to Rs 50.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18281 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8908 shares in the past one month.

Future Enterprises Ltd spurt 7.66% to Rs 9.42. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

