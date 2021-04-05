NIIT Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Future Consumer Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, Neuland Laboratories Ltd and Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 April 2021.

NIIT Ltd spiked 12.76% to Rs 186.45 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42505 shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd surged 8.21% to Rs 7.12. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd soared 5.74% to Rs 2888.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18435 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13652 shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd added 5.21% to Rs 2299. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5715 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5631 shares in the past one month.

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd rose 4.98% to Rs 69.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1060 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24486 shares in the past one month.

