Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd spurts 2.57%, up for fifth straight session

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1980, up 2.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.57% in last one year as compared to a 31.15% spurt in NIFTY and a 68.49% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1980, up 2.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 14824.1. The Sensex is at 49881.47, up 0.06%. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has risen around 24.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 16.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3896.95, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25085 shares today, compared to the daily average of 61684 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 38.55 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

